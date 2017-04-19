KRVS

Aaron Hernandez Found Hanged In Prison Cell

  • Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez turns to look in the direction of the jury as he reacts to his double murder acquittal at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. Hernandez hung himself and was pronounced dead at a Massachusetts hospital early Wednesday, April 19, 2017, according to officials.
Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez was found hanged in his prison cell by corrections officers early Wednesday.

"Mr. Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bed sheet that he attached to his cell window," Christopher M. Fallon of the Massachusetts Department of Corrections said in a statement obtained by NPR member station WBUR. "Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items."

He was serving a life sentence at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Mass., for killing the boyfriend of his fiancee's sister.

