Bayou to Beltway: February 8, 2017 - Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux

This week Bayou to Beltway talks to Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux. The conversation focuses on his first year in office and the challenges facing Lafayette Parish today including flood recovery, criminal justice and the difficulty of financing government in a down economy. We probed his relations with the reformed council and talked about the 1-49 connector issue, Target Zero and the University Avenue initiative. Please join Bayou to Beltway for this important discussion today on KRVS 88.7fm at 12:30 PM and then Saturday at 5:30.