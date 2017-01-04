Bayou to Beltway: January 4, 2017

This week Bayou to Beltway talks to Dr. Richard Fossey, the Paul Burdin Endowed Professor Education at UL Lafayette, about student loan debt which has reached $1.2 trillion dollars, an amount larger than Americans credit card debt. Meanwhile, colleges are getting more expensive as state funding for education drops across the United States. What can college students and their parents do? Where should they turn for good information and answers about the best way to pay for college? Tune in to this instructive program to hear from an expert on student loan debt and paying for college. Today at 12:30 PM and Saturday at 5:30 PM on KRVS, 88.7 FM and streaming online at KRVS.org.