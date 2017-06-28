Bayou to Beltway: June 28, 2017 - Dr. Helen Hurst

This week Bayou to Beltway talks to Dr. Helen Hurst, from the UL Lafayette College of Nursing. Dr. Hurst is a nationally recognized expert on sexually transmitted infections, both nationally and in Louisiana. Our conversation focuses on the very high rate of sexually transmitted infections (STI) in Louisiana. We probe why Louisiana is so susceptible to this public heal issues, focusing on poverty, lack of education and information, and illegal drug use. We discuss common myths about STIs in the public and talk about what people can do if they or someone they know may have a sexually transmitted infection.