Bayou to Beltway: November 1, 2017

Bayou to Beltway this Week. Bambi Polotzola, Director of Disability Affairs for Governor John Bel Edwards

Our discussion focuses on state efforts to provide services for the disabled, particularly since the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) became law in 1990. We challenge myths about people with disabilities and look at emerging challenges and opportunities. We look to the future to examine the possibilities for the 1 in 9 Americans classified with some type of disability. The show broadcasts on KRVS 88.7 at 12:30 Wednesday and then 5:30 Saturday.