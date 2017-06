Every morning, thousands of Cajun French music lovers tune in to KRVS to start their day with Pete Bergeron and "Bonjour Louisiane." Like morning coffee, "Bonjour Louisiane" gets you up and going with traditional Cajun French favorites and the latest releases from talented newcomers. Brush up on your French, find out about the fairs and festivals, and share the "joie de vivre" of French Louisiana.

