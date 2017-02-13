Chuck Prophet On World Cafe

Chuck Prophet has lived the rock 'n' roll lifestyle almost from conception. Originally from Southern California, he moved to the San Francisco Bay Area as a teenager and recorded eight revered albums with Green On Red before he was 20 years old. Since then he has recorded over a dozen solo albums that just keep getting better.

His most recent record, Bobby Fuller Died For Your Sins, takes its theme from the life and bizarre death of "I Fought The Law" rocker Bobby Fuller, who died before his 24th birthday by either suicide, accident or murder in a case that was never resolved. The album also pays homage to recently deceased icons like David Bowie and Prince, particularly in the song "Bad Year For Rock And Roll." Hear a conversation and live performance with Prophet in the player above.

