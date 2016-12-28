Dirty Rice: December 24, 2016

Dirty Rice is the longest running Louisiana Music show going today. Started by Todd Mouton back in 1991 or so it's now hosted on an alternating week basis by Lee Kleinpeter me. We're trying to bring you the best Louisiana music on your Saturday nights. The way i see it is that it's time to roll up the rug, sweep up the floor, turn up the radio loud and wear out the linoleum if you're housebound, drive a little faster if you're out on the streets or just plain have fun out there cooking in the kitchen....... On my week, I'm keeping things going with the best i can find from Louisiana artists, roots rock and roll from where ever and the occasional foray into Texas as lots of those Texas bands have graced us with their presence live in the dancehalls over the years.......and East Texas ain't nothin but an extension of Southwest Louisiana anyway....... You'll hear Baton Rouge Blues, Cajun from the best, the hottest Zydeco, New Orleans rock and roll and maybe a bit of jazz, some funky old soul, tunes you'd forgotten about, all your requests if we can find them and tunes out of the KRVS archives among others........and Dirty Rice is getting real popular out there on the internet thanks to Reese and Shamus Fuller at louisianaradio.com too.......... My Bio, for what it's worth...... I'm originally from Opelousas, home of Clifton Chenier, Rod Bernard, Baton Rouge bluesman Rudy Richard, Herman Fusilier of Zydeco Stomp,Gatemouth Brown's mama and the Zydeco Capital of the World. Grew up listening to KSLO, hearing chanky chank Cajun music and hardcore country, all that absorbed into me. Been living in Baton Rouge for 22 of the past 23 years and absorbing all the local music for at least that long and keeping an ear out for what's happening in New Orleans and Lafayette. Somewhere along the line i've managed to accumulate way too many lps, tapes and cds that are attempting to run me out of the house. Some of them get to make roadtrips over for Dirty Rice, that seems to keep them satisfied. Back in January of 1998, i inherited my Dirty Rice airchair from Papa Dirty Rice Todd Mouton. Now he can't pry me out of it, i stand to do the show, jump around the control room, do monitor checks and generally bewilder any staff that wanders in with said behavior......hey it's Saturday night, i know what it's for.........to quote Dave Johnson, a regular internet listener from Milwaukee, "Best thing on the web on a Saturday night".............so it must be the best thing on the local radio too, please tune in when you get the chance and send your requests..."Dirty Rice affects an area from Port Arthur to Port Allen, from the Boudreaux-Arceneaux line running thru the Bunkie Overpass down to Cote Blanche Bay and all shrimp boats and oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico" -Bill, sometime last year and used occasionally as a tag line since then with some variation from time to time.....

