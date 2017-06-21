FBI Investigating Flint Airport Stabbing As Possible Act Of Terrorism

The FBI is investigating Wednesday's stabbing of a police officer at the Flint, Mich., international airport as a possible act of terrorism, the agency says.

An assailant stabbed a police officer in the neck Wednesday morning at Bishop International Airport, prompting an evacuation and shutdown of the airport.

Lt. Jeff Neville was in stable condition after being upgraded from critical, Michigan State Police spokesman Lt. Mike Shaw tells The Associated Press, and the suspect is in custody. As far as motive, Shaw says, "everything is on the table."

No other threats have been identified, Shaw says.

AP reports that witnesses heard the suspect shout "Allahu akbar," Arabic for "God is Great," during the attack.

But the FBI said in a statement, "it is too early to determine the nature of these alleged statements."

The bureau added that it believes the attack was an isolated incident. Nevertheless, the city of Flint was put on alert.

Michigan Radio reports that there were extra police officers stationed around City Hall.

And Flint Mayor Karen Weaver said in a statement "that several agencies are involved and working to ensure the situation is under control. However, at this time we are taking extra precautions just to be safe."

WDIV reports the airport reopened at 4:15 p.m. local time Wednesday.

The airport asked travelers to check with their airline – not the airport's website –regarding the status of flights.

The White House said Wednesday that Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert briefed President Trump on the stabbing.

