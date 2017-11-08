First Watch: Marlon Williams and Aldous Harding, 'Nobody Gets What They Want Anymore'

For a time, Marlon Williams and Aldous Harding, two of New Zealand's most talented singers and songwriters were a couple. Now the two have reunited in song for Marlon Williams' brand new 2018 album, Make Way For Love. This duet, "Nobody Gets What They Want Anymore," is the first time they've been officially co-credited on a tune.

Marlon Williams wrote to tell me how the two recorded this record, and the tale of how they recorded the song mirrors their relationship in some ways. "Aldous and I recorded 'Nobody Gets...' remotely.' I [was] in LA and she in Cardiff a month or so later. I had wanted to do it at the same time and place but it wasn't to be. Which, of course, approaches what the song is about. I wrote it as an apology, in the classical sense – a defense for the bond between us, against the storybook feelings of resentment and doubt that come with the termination of any relationship."

Aldous Harding released one of 2017's most intriguing records, certainly a top ten album of the year for me, while Marlon Williams has a timeless, arresting voice. And from the glimpse we've gotten of Make Way For Love, including this single and two other songs that have come out this year, the announcement today of a new Marlon Williams album makes it one to look out for in 2018.

The album was recorded with producer Noah Georgeson and his backing band, The Yarra Benders, in North California. There were a few weeks of pre-production closer to home in Lyttelton, New Zealand with Ben Edwards.

Make Way For Love is out February 16 on Dead Oceans. A U.S. tour begins in March.



