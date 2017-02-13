Freetown Radio: February 10, 2017

Freetown Radio is a free form, mixed bag of sounds showcasing music that is often neglected on commercial radio. Host Roger Kash exposes the intricate and subtle connections linking all genres of music from the dawn of recorded music early in the 20th Century to the so called "modern" sounds of today. Each week Roger deals with a specific theme and explores connections that transcend the boundaries of genre, exposing classifications as just marketing tools that record companies invent to sell records. Freetown Radio strives to be the epitome of non-commercial radio.