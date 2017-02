An eclectic mix of harp music from around the world. You'll hear music throughout the ages, from the very beginnings of written music to pieces by contemporary composers. Harps have been incorporated into the musics of surprisingly diverse countries. While the music of Ireland is closely associated with the harp, it can also be found in countries such as Spain, Mexico, Paraguay, Italy and even the Far East countries such as Burma, China and Japan. Hosted by Valerie Green.