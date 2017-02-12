Live Blog: 2017 Grammy Awards

This is NPR Music's live blog of the 2017 Grammy Awards. The telecast of the awards show is scheduled to run from 8:00 until 11:30 p.m. ET. We'll be here the whole time, updating this post with every award or performance.



9:32 Katy Perry performs new single "Chained To The Rhythm" with Skip Marley in front of a set that might reference Alyson Shotz's Mirror Fence. (Not sure whether or not Katy Perry standing in front of the preamble to the Constitution counts as a political statement.) --Andrew Flanagan

9:18 p.m. You knew he'd reference Car Pool Karaoke, and he pretended to be doing so under duress, but host James Corden's pileup of stars — John Legend, Jennifer Lopez, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, Ryan Tedder and Neil Diamond — in a mini-version of Diamond's "Sweet Caroline" was pretty uninspired up until the very last moment, when Beyonce and Jay Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter ran up alongside the cardboard car cutout. Best moment of the entire gimmick was the look on Blue Ivy's face when Corden announced that the next performance would be from Bruno Mars. --Jacob Ganz

9:15 p.m. Best Country Music Performance goes to newcomer Maren Morris, whose first record debuted at the top of Billboard's Country Albums Chart. Out of four nominations, this is the last for her tonight and the only win. --Andrew Flanagan

9:10 p.m. Dev Hynes, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Snoop Dogg cameo in the most bizarre ad for sneakers (right?) I've ever seen, featuring a hearty choral cover of Frank Sinatra's "My Way." --Andrew Flanagan

8:56 p.m. Beyoncé's Grammy unveiling comes courtesy of an introduction from her mother, Tina Knowles, and moves quickly into a video-assisted performance of "Love Drought" from Lemonade, which prominently features her pregnant stomach (she's having twins, but you probably already knew that), along with a carpet of flowers, dozens of dancers and a headpiece that looks like a halo from a medieval painting of a saint.

That's followed by a seated performance of "Sandcastles." Beyoncé is scheduled to headline Coachella in April, though some have speculated that her pregnancy will keep her from that stage. We may have just seen a preview of how she'll pull it off. --Jacob Ganz

8:50 p.m. David Bowie wins his fifth award of the night for Best Rock Song for "Blackstar." Before tonight, the iconic rock star had only one one Grammy, for a short-form music video in 1984. Bowie, who died in January 2016, has won every category he's been nominated in so far. --Andrew Flanagan

8:43 p.m. On stage, Ed Sheeran channeled reggaeton-by-way-of-Bon-Iver for his sorta sensitive/sorta creepy (sample lyrics: "kiss in the taxi" and "I'm in love with your body") new song "Shape of You." --Andrew Flanagan

8:33 p.m. After he and drummer Josh Dun bizarrely drop their pants on the way to the stage to pick up the award for Best Pop Duo/Group performance, Twenty One Pilots' singer Tyler Joseph tells a pretty adorable story about watching the Grammys with Dun years ago in their underwear, and making a promise to accept their first award the same way, if they ever made it to the stage.

That's a pretty classic 21P moment — a little off-putting at first, but self-aware, vulnerable and not a little bit charming in the end. --Jacob Ganz

8:28 p.m. Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood perform their '80s synth love-pop homage "The Fighter," which took place in a real-life iTunes music visualizer. --Andrew Flanagan

8:15 p.m. Chance the Rapper picks up the first Grammy of the night: Best New Artist, after Jennifer Lopez is the first to subtly reference the political climate ("Our voices are needed now more than ever"). Chance ignored the playoff music in claming his victory "in the name of the Lord," and dedicated the win to "all of Chicago."

The list of remaining awards we'll actually see on TV tonight is pretty small. All that remains is eight awards: Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Rock Song, Best Urban, Contemporary Album, Best Rap Album and Best Country Solo Performance. --Andrew Flanagan

8:05 p.m. Adele kicks off the telecast with a performance of "Hello," which was the first single from her album 25. Adele, who is up for awards in each of the three major categories — Record, Song and Album of the Year, picked up two Grammys before the official ceremony began: Best Pop Vocal Performance for "Hello" and Best Pop Vocal Album for 25.

Other winners from the pre-telecast ceremony include David Bowie, who picked up four Grammys, including Best Rock Song and Best Alternative Music Album, and Drake, who won two trophies for "Hotline Bling." --Jacob Ganz

7:55 p.m. It's a Grammy tradition to announce the vast majority of awards — 75 out of 84 golden gramophones — before the telecast has begun.



Remaining for the telecast are questions of politicization by presenters, winners and performers — longtime producer Ken Ehrlich was exceedingly diplomatic on the subject in an interview with Rolling Stone earlier this week — as well as how the show will more fundamentally pivot (and parry) to meet a starkly different climate from the past year's.

Next year the awards will take place at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, the first time they would have been held on the East Coast since 2003. --Andrew Flanagan



