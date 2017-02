Local Produce Live: Beausoliel "Terre de mon granpere"

KRVS Local Produce Live at Cypress Lake Studios featuring Beausoleil avec Michael Doucet “Terre de mon granpere”

Written by Michael Doucet and performed by Michael Doucet, fiddle, vocals; David Doucet, guitar, vocals; Billy Ware, percussion; Tommy Alesi, drums; Mitchell Reed, bass. Producer, Johanna Divine; Director/Cinematographer, Virgile Beddok; 1st AD, Katie Napoli; Camera Operators, Sara Crochet, Levi Porter, Cameron Haddad; Key Grip, Chris Meyers; DIT, Margo Kieff. Editor, Emile Griffard; Audio Engineer, Tony Daigle. Special thanks to KRVS staff & crew. Sponsored by Acadiana Prescription Shop. © 2017 KRVS Public Media.