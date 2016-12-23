Local Produce Live: The Rayo Brothers "Red River Blues"

KRVS Local Produce Live at Cypress Lake Studios featuring The Rayo Brothers “Red River Blues”

Written by Daniel Reaux and Jesse Reaux and performed by Jesse Reaux, guitar, vocals; Daniel Reaux, guitar, vocals; Lance Kelehan, drums; Jordan Ardoin, bass; Sarah Jayde Williams, fiddle.

Producer, Johanna Divine; Director/Cinematographer, Virgile Beddok; 1st AD, Katie Napoli; Camera Operators, Sara Crochet, Levi Porter, Cameron Haddad; Key Grip, Chris Meyers; DIT, Margo Kieff. Editor, Emile Griffard; Audio Engineer, Tony Daigle. Special thanks to KRVS staff & crew. Sponsored by Acadiana Prescription Shop. © 2016 KRVS Public Media.