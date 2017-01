KRVS Local Produce Live at Cypress Lake Studios featuring The Revelers "Juste un 'tit brin”

Written by Blake Miller and performed by Blake Miller, accordion, vocals; Glenn Fields, drums; Daniel Coolik, fiddle; Chris Miller, sax; Chas Justus, guitar, vocals; Eric Frey, bass, vocals. Producer/Director, Johanna Divine; Camera, Makemade; Editing, Alex Arceneaux and Emile Griffard; Audio Engineer, Aaron Thomas. Special thanks to KRVS staff & crew and Acadiana Prescription Shop. © 2017 KRVS Public Media.