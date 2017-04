Monday's MEDICINE BALL CARAVAN on KRVS (11am-noon Central Standard on 88.7FM locally orĀ krvs.org) hits the newest from Son Volt, Parquet Courts, The Ed Palermo Big Band and The Microscopic Septet. Also: some Bill Charlap Trio, Patti Smith Group, Bruce Springsteen, Buzzcocks, King Khan & the Shrines, Paul Revere & the Raiders, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Calexico and Eels.