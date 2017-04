Tuesday's MEDICINE BALL CARAVAN on KRVS (11am-noon Central Standard on 88.7FM locally orĀ krvs.org) features the newest by Corey Ledet & His Zydeco Band, Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo', Valerie June, Anders Osborne and Gu-Ru. Also: some Bas Clas, Viatones, The Seeds, The Figs, Love, The Who, Mountain, Leslie West and Patty Griffin.