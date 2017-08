Monday's tropical storm edition of THE MEDICINE BALL CARAVAN on KRVS (11am-noon Central Standard on 88.7FM locally orĀ krvs.org) gets you through the morning with the sounds of Johnny Cash, Lynn Drury, Gregg Allman, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Bob Dylan, Grateful Dead, Rodney Crowell, Blind Faith, The Beatles, Angelo Badalamenti and Miles Davis. Stay high and dry with the Caravan this morning.