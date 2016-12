Monday's MEDICINE BALL CARAVAN on KRVS gets your Christmas week off with Santa tracks from the likes of The Ronettes, Asylum Street Spankers, B.B. King, The Voices, Charles Brown, The Debonaires, Marc Broussard, The Sonics and Maple Mars. Also: great tunes by Stiv Bators, Seasick Steve, The Status Quo, Bob Dylan and The Beatles.