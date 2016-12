Tuesday's MEDICINE BALL CARAVAN on KRVS blasts tracks from the back yard by Durwood, Barry Ancelet w/ Sam Broussard and Roddie Romero & the Hub City All Stars. Also: some Doyle Bramhall II, Bonnie Raitt, Howlin' Wolf, Otis & Carla, Raphael Saadiq as well as a jazz-tinged conclusion to the hour from the likes of The Blues Project, Traffic, Charles Mingus and Ahmad Jamal.