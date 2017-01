Thursday's MEDICINE BALL CARAVAN on KRVS bids good riddance to 2016 with new tunes by Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys, The Revelers and Lost Bayou Ramblers. Also: soulful sounds of Mavis Staples, Charles Bradley and Eric Bibb along with great rockers by The Music Machine, Jimi Hendrix Experience, Public Image Ltd., Frigg A-Go-Go, Mouse & the Traps, Max Frost & the Troopers, The Chocolate Watchband, The Clash, Ramones and Dead Boys.