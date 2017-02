It's Monday but it's okay - THE MEDICINE BALL CARAVAN on KRVS is on from 11am-noon Central Standard on 88.7FM locally or www.krvs.org with the latest by the Marcus King Band, William Bell and Robert Randolph & the Family Band. Also: another spin from local Grammy nominees along with some Lane Mack, Rolling Stones, Allman Brothers Band, Canned Heat, Black Sabbath, Jeff Beck and more.