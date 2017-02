Monday's MEDICINE BALL CARAVAN on KRVS (11am-noon Central Standard on 88.7FM locally orĀ www.krvs.org) gets this week's action going with classic spins by Keith Allison, The Litter and Pete Townshend before moving on to brand new music from The Pretenders, Black Joe Lewis and The New Pornographers. Also: numbers by Durwood, Derek & the Dominos, King Crimson, The Beatles, The Claypool Lennon Delirium, Josefin Ohrn + the Liberation and Jefferson Airplane.