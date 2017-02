Tuesday's MEDICINE BALL CARAVAN on KRVS (11am-noon Central Standard on 88.7FM locally or www.krvs.org) airs tracks by The Nouveau String Band, Hayseed Dixie, Grateful Dead, Sabra & the Get Rights, Brother Dege Legg, Peter Green, Barry Ancelet & Sam Broussard, Buddy Miller & Jim Lauderdale, Kelli Jones-Savoy & Joel Savoy, Velvet Underground, Television and more.