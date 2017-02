Thursday's MEDICINE BALL CARAVAN on KRVS (11am-noon Central Standard on 88.7FM locally orĀ www.krvs.org) gets steppin' with tracks by Caleb Elliott, Bas Clas, Pixies, Blues Magoos, Bob Dylan, Thomas Edisun's Electric Light Bulb Band, The White Stripes, Cream and birthday girl, Carole King. Also: rumblin' spins from The James Hunter Six, Little Richard, Little Sonny Jones, Lightnin' Hopkins, Dale Hawkins, Rumblers, The Motions, Bruce Culver and The Centurians.