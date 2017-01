Tuesday's MEDICINE BALL CARAVAN on KRVS (11am-noon Central Standard on 88.7FM locally or anywhere via www.krvs.org) kicks off with the latest by Hollis Brown, The Band of Heathens and Florence + the Machine. Also: some Claypool Lennon Delirium, Syd Barrett, Queens of the Stone Age and New Pornographers. Plus: a gaggle of great tracks from 1967 including The Who, Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band, Sagittarius, The Monkees, The Beach Boys and Buffalo Springfield.