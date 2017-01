Thursday's MEDICINE BALL CARAVAN on KRVS (11am-noon Central Standard on 88.7FM orĀ www.krvs.org) gets psychedelicized with the sounds of Go Kinba, Iggy Pop, Nicest of the Damned, The Viatones, The Amazing Nuns, The Early Years, Sonic Youth, Thomas Edisun's Electric Light Bulb Band, The Monkees, The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band and Kaleidoscope. Also: a few Ray Davies compositions performed by The Kinks, The Chocolate Watchband and David Bowie.