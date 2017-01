Turn that radio on to KRVS 88.7FM (or www.krvs.org from other modern day devices) for Wednesday's MEDICINE BALL CARAVAN from 11am-noon Central. Hear the latest by Ronnie Baker Brooks, The Revelers, Roddie Romero & the Hub City All Stars and Doyle Bramhall II. Also: some Tedeschi Trucks Band, The James Hunter Six, The Isley Brothers, The Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band, David Egan and more.