Tuesday's MEDICINE BALL CARAVAN on KRVS (11am-noon Central Standard on 88.7FM locally or krvs.org) hits the latest releases by Songhoy Blues (w/ Iggy Pop), Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo', The Deslondes, Wendy Colonna, Gov't Mule, Valerie June and Bombino. Also: Lil' Buck Senegal, The Band, The Bo-Keys and some live Grateful Dead.