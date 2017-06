Wednesday's MEDICINE BALL CARAVAN on KRVS (11am-noon Central Standard on 88.7FM locally or at krvs.org) kicks off with appropriate tunes by Rodney Crowell, Bob Dylan, James Gang and Willie Nelson. Then we put the spotlight a few tracks from the upcoming release by Sonny Landreth (out June 30th), 'Recorded Live In Lafayette' before wrapping the hour with a nice, extended piece from the King Crimson 'Islands' album from 1971.