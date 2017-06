Rainy day sounds and more on Thursday's MEDICINE BALL CARAVAN on KRVS (11am-noon Central Standard on 88.7FM locally orĀ krvs.org). Hear new & recent offerings from Jocelyn & Chris Arndt, The Dustbowl Revival and William Bell. Also: some Mark Lanegan Band, North Mississippi All Stars and John Doe as well as classics by The Doors, The Hombres, The Mamas & The Papas and The Beatles ("number 9, number 9, number 9").