THE MEDICINE BALL CARAVAN on KRVS (11am-noon Central Standard on 88.7FM orĀ krvs.org) snaps into a new week of broadcasts with the latest by The Record Company, Sonny Landreth, Ani DiFranco, The Deslondes and Gov't Mule. Also: some Donna the Buffalo, CC Adcock, Bluerunners, Black Prairie along with classic spins from Cream, Stephen Stills and Steppenwolf.