"This is the water and this is the well" to Wednesday's MEDICINE BALL CARAVAN on KRVS (11am-noon Central Standard on 88.7FM locally or anywhere via krvs.org): a tall drink of backyard with Bonsoir Catin, Beausoleil avec Michael Doucet, Lost Bayou Ramblers, Roddie Romero & the Hub City All Stars and David Egan. Also: new music by This Is The Kit, Haley Johnsen, Fantastic Negrito and Procol Harum.