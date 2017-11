THE MEDICINE BALL CARAVAN on KRVS (11am-noon Central Standard on 88.7FM locally or krvs.org) kicks off November with some Doyle Bramhall II, Sweet Cecilia, Lane Mack, Flow Tribe and Brass Mimosa. Also: vintage King Crimson and 'Tull and gettin' out of the hour with some Sallie Ford, The Animals, JD McPherson and Link Wray.