Thursday's MEDICINE BALL CARAVAN on KRVS (11am-noon Central Standard on 88.7FM orĀ krvs.org) transmits new recordings by Zachary Richard, Lost Bayou Ramblers, Ani DiFranco and Aretha Franklin. Also: favorite rockin' spins from Bluerunners, Bill Withers, The Temptations, King Khan & the Shrines, The Faded Blue, Mark Sultan, The Human Beinz, The Swingin' Medallions and more.