Tuesday's MEDICINE BALL CARAVAN on KRVS (11am-noon Central Standard on 88.7FM locally orĀ krvs.org) kicks off with an appropriate track by Ray Lamontagne (who is performing in Lafayette this evening) before hitting recent releases by The Malvinas, Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn, John Guidroz, Chris Hillman and Simo. Also: someĀ Michael Juan Nunez, Robin Trower, Velvet Underground, Television and more.