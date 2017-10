Monday's MEDICINE BALL CARAVAN on KRVS (11am-noon Central Standard on 88.7FM locally orĀ krvs.org) jumps into the Autumn sound with the latest by Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile, Spoon and Shelby Lynne & Allision Moorer. Also: some Elliott Smith, Kind Cousin, Wilco, George Harrison, Jefferson Airplane, Pleasure feat. Billy Elder and some live Grateful Dead.