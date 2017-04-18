Metropolis: 4/15/2017

Set List
- Inner City, "Good Life" (Virgin)
- Rythim Is Rhythim, "Strings Of Life" (Transmat)
- Trentemøller, "One Eye Open" (In My Room)
- Depeche Mode, "You Move [Jason Bentley Remix]" (Columbia)
- Goldfrapp, "Systematic" (Mute)
- Busy P, "Genie [feat. Mayer Hawthorne]" (Ed Banger)
- Louis The Child, "Love Is Alive [feat. Elohim]" (Ultra)
- !!!, "The One 2" (Warp Records)
- Eric B & Rakim, "Paid In Full [7 Minutes Of Madness Remix]" (Island)
- Barclay Crenshaw, "U Are In My System" (STX&BRX)
- Thomas Bangalter, "On Da Rocks" (Roulette)
- Sam Von Horn, "Off The Wall" (Fantastic Voyage)
- Sam Von Horn, "As You Are [feat. Justin Jay]" (Fantastic Voyage)
- Soulwax, "Here Come The Men In Suits" (Pias)
- Panthera Krause, "Twerk It"
- Cut Snake, "Time" (Warner Bros.)
- Claude VonStroke, "The Rain Break" (Dirtybird)
- Raze, "Break 4 Love" (Grove Street)
- Groove Junkies X Scott K, "Higher"
- Justin Martin, "The Feels [Walker & Royce Remix]" (Dirtybird)
- Geotic, "Vaulted Ceiling, Painted Sky" (Ghostly International)
- De La Soul, "A Rollerskating Jam Named Saturdays" (Tommy Boy)
- Purple Disco Machine, "Magic" (Exploited)
- Kredits, "Track 2"
- Mason, "Toucan" (Animal Language)
- Freekazoidz, "I Saw You Dancing"
- Joe Goddard, "Music Is The Answer [Waajeed Remix]" (Greco-Roman)
- Amber Mark, "Way Back" (Jasmine Music)
- Nao, "Get To Know Ya [Kaytranada Flip]" (Little Tokyo Recordings)
- Mac Miller, "Dang! [feat. Anderson .Paak]" (Warner Bros.)
- Soulwax, "Missing Wires" [Pias]
- Rac, "This Song [feat. Rostam]"
- Geotic, "Actually Smiling" (Ghostly International)
