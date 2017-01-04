Out to Lunch: January 4, 2017

Jason El-Koubi is the President and CEO of One Acadiana. One Acadiana is a 9-Parish wide organization that promotes Acadiana as a place where business can flourish and succeed, and where business people and their families can enjoy a lifestyle unparalleled in the United States. Along with a talented team, it’s Jason’s vision, and ability to implement it, that is bringing noticeable positive change to Acadiana’s economy. Jason, welcome to Out to Lunch.

Blaine LaFleur is the founder and CEO of Stonewall Consulting. On the face of it, Stonewall Consulting is an engineering firm that builds machinery products, primarily for the oil and gas industry. But that would be a bit like saying Bruce Springsteen is a singer-songwriter. While it’s technically true, it doesn’t convey the impact that transforms Blaine’s approach to his work and clients into something more than just tool making. Blaine describes his mission as offering others a platform to succeed and find their purpose.