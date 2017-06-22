Out to Lunch: June 21, 2017 - Unmanned

DaCoda’s company, Aerobotics, is an aerial camera company. Aerobotics’ aircraft buzz around checking on everything from oil rigs in the gulf to wildlife in the swamp. There is one kind of car that will probably never be driverless. A race car. Motorsports wouldn’t be quite the same if the driver was sitting at the side of the track, or even in another city, driving the car by remote control. Motorsports is one of the most popular, most costly, and most highly rewarded sports in the world because race car drivers are so highly skilled. And daring. Unlike most other sports, a race car driver’s life is on the line every second. You can count the race car drivers in Acadiana on one hand. And you can count the female race car drivers on one finger. Her name is Sarah Montgomery. Sarah drives a Mazda MX5 Global Cup Car, and she’s a race winning and award winning driver. On this edition of Out to Lunch, Aileen Bennett notes that DaCoda's aircraft hsa been unmanned by technology, but Sarah's race car has been unmanned by a woman.