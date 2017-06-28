Out to Lunch: June 28, 2017 - Pedaling Popsicles

Summer lasts a long time in this part of the world. We take advantage of it by doing stuff outside – like crawfish boils and bike rides. Meg Arcenaux is an expert on both of these Summertime activities. Meg is the owner of the bike shop Hub City Cycles as well as a pop-up crawfish boil business called Hawk’s Boil Up. When you look back on your childhood, hot Summers seemed to stretch on forever. One of the quick and cheap ways we cooled down as kids was eating a popsicle. Nick Villaume grew up in the 1980’s and has combined the joy of popsicles with the music of the era by starting up a popsicle company called Pops and Rockets. Nick’s popsicles have 80’s rock flavors like Sweet Child O’Lime; Rice, Rice Baby; and Cran Halen. Peter Ricchiuti savors the flavors of crawfish, popsicles, and yes, possibly, by the end of this convesation, a crawfish popsicle.