Out to Lunch: November 1, 2017 - Acadiana Cane Cutters

Sandi and Richard Chalmers met in college, where they got married. Richard brought Sandi back to his hometown of Lafayette, and some 28 years later, in 2010, they decided to start up The Acadiana Cane Cutters. The Acadiana Cane Cutters baseball team is member of The Texas Collegiate League. They’re based at Fabacher Park in Youngsville. Couples have come up with all kinds of ways to re-energize their relationship after years of being together. And families have come up with all kinds of businesses to go into together. Starting up a semi-professional sports franchise together after a quarter century of marriage has got to be one of the most creative, inventive, and challenging ideas anybody has come up with. But it’s certainly working out for The Chalmers.