Recommended Dose: Our Favorite Dance Tracks Of January

It may seem like a trivial thought, but one of the purposes of art is to make sense of the times that we live in — usually, though not always, by reflecting them back at the audience, as though through a prism. But great art — and music most definitely applies as a great art — can add a layer of meaning regardless of circumstance.

So, even though none of this month's tracks were recorded in the past three months, their richness adds a depth, a salve, to the new world that was set in motion. Some do it with their melodies or beats; some do it with lyrics that paint circumstances (which, by accident or design, mirror ours); and some do it with their souls, that ineffable quality that can be recognized but not described.

