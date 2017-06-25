Songwriter Jade Jackson On Her Journey To A 'Gilded' Debut

One day, when Jade Jackson was just a teenager performing at her local coffee shop in central California, a stranger left her a small note with a big pronouncement. "Jade Jackson is a star," she'd scribbled on a dollar bill. Jackson, now 25, might very well be on her way to stardom — her country-rock debut album Gilded, produced by Mike Ness of the punk band Social Distortion, was released this May on the Anti- label.

At the audio link, hear Jackson tell NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro about the challenges of being a young songwriter, the sometimes-painful autobiographical aspects of her music video for "Finish Line" and her experience touring with Social Distortion.

