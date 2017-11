Host Fiona Ritchie takes you back to the mystical ancient times as she uncovers folklore, legends and eerie tales in ballads old and new. She features original music with her award-winning narration of Robert Burns' "Tam o' Shanter" and James Hogg's "The Brownie of the Black Hags."



Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.