Waxahatchee Announces 'Out In The Storm,' Shares Video For First Single

Katie Crutchfield has been nothing but honest as Waxahatchee. Her careful words carry keen insight — and she writes sharp songs to match. Waxahatchee's fourth album, Out In The Storm, takes a hard look not just at broken relationship, but also at the spiraling aftermath.

"I don't want to call it a break-up record, but it was a romantic and professional relationship that fell apart," Crutchfield tells Lenny Letter. "I had to end it, and it rippled throughout every little corner of my life."

"Silver," the album's first single out today with a video directed by Catherine Elicson, is the sound of the world crashing down around you — and that humbly recognizes that "the whole world keeps turning." The guitar-driven track has a diaphanous sheen that unfolds in slow motion, but with weight that sparks a difficult epiphany.

Out In The Storm comes out July 14 on Merge. Waxahatchee goes on tour with The New Pornographers starting April 18.

Track list:

"Never Been Wrong"

"8 Ball"

"Silver"

"Recite Remorse"

"Sparks Fly"

"Brass Beam"

"Hear You"

"A Little More"

"No Question"

"Fade"

